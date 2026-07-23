Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 28.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.38% to Rs 160.40 croreNet profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 28.49% to Rs 19.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 160.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 144.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales160.40144.01 11 OPM %19.7926.67 -PBDT37.3645.06 -17 PBT25.9936.64 -29 NP19.8027.69 -28
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