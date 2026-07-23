Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 28.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.38% to Rs 160.40 crore

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 28.49% to Rs 19.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 160.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 144.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.160.40144.0119.7926.6737.3645.0625.9936.6419.8027.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News