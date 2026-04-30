Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 43.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.40% to Rs 188.01 crore

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 43.37% to Rs 17.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 188.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 176.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.00% to Rs 80.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 167.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.27% to Rs 671.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 747.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.