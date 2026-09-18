Home / Markets / Capital Market News / George Verghese appointed as MD of Avante Spaces

With effect from 18 September 2026

Avante Spaces, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kirloskar Industries (KIL), today announced that its Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 18 September 2026, approved the appointment of George Verghese as Managing Director. His appointment is effective from 18 September 2026 and will continue until 19 May 2030.

Verghese has been serving as the Managing Director of Kirloskar Industries since 20 May 2025. His new role at Avante Spaces is an additional responsibility, further strengthening leadership across the Group's businesses.

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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