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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GFL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

GFL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.96% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of GFL reported to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.96% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.030.92 12 OPM %28.16-1035.87 -PBDT8.72-9.43 LP PBT8.71-9.44 LP NP7.44-8.16 LP

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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