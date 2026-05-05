GHCL consolidated net profit declines 23.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.16% to Rs 790.51 crore

Net profit of GHCL declined 23.05% to Rs 115.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.16% to Rs 790.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 781.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.30% to Rs 472.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 624.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.75% to Rs 3064.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3183.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.