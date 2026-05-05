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GHCL consolidated net profit declines 23.05% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 1.16% to Rs 790.51 crore

Net profit of GHCL declined 23.05% to Rs 115.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.16% to Rs 790.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 781.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.30% to Rs 472.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 624.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.75% to Rs 3064.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3183.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales790.51781.47 1 3064.213183.48 -4 OPM %22.2227.92 -22.4827.52 - PBDT187.35237.44 -21 753.14947.61 -21 PBT159.86209.17 -24 642.33836.07 -23 NP115.64150.27 -23 472.46624.15 -24

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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