GHCL Textiles standalone net profit rises 94.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.24% to Rs 363.69 crore

Net profit of GHCL Textiles rose 94.79% to Rs 27.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.24% to Rs 363.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 283.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.73% to Rs 70.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.56% to Rs 1318.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1161.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.