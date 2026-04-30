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GHCL Textiles standalone net profit rises 94.79% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 28.24% to Rs 363.69 crore

Net profit of GHCL Textiles rose 94.79% to Rs 27.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.24% to Rs 363.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 283.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.73% to Rs 70.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.56% to Rs 1318.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1161.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales363.69283.61 28 1318.601161.16 14 OPM %11.3310.85 -10.619.45 - PBDT50.3831.57 60 150.86113.94 32 PBT35.4319.04 86 92.9663.29 47 NP27.6614.20 95 70.3755.97 26

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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