GHV Infra gains on bagging Rs 105- cr order from GHV (India)

GHV Infra Projects rose 2.06% to Rs 309 after it has secured a work order worth Rs 105 crore from GHV (India) for infrastructure development works.

The contract involves construction of various infrastructural facilities aimed at expanding the capacity of the car shed at Kalwa. The project is to be executed within a period of 24 months from the date of commencement.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and falls under the category of a standard work order.

Notably, the transaction is classified as a related party deal. Jahidmohmed Vijapura, deemed promoter of GHV Infra Projects, is also associated with the awarding entity.