GHV Infra gains on bagging Rs 840-cr EPC contract from Ductor Americas for US RNG project

GHV Infra Projects rose 1.88% to Rs 326 after it has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from Ductor Americas Inc. for a Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and fertilizer project in the United States.

The project, titled DUCTOR RNG Project DRAKE, is located in Versailles, Ohio. The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning, testing, and associated services for the development of the project facility.

The contract has been awarded by an international entity and involves execution of a comprehensive EPC project.

The project is expected to be completed within 737 days (approximately 24 months), as per the EPC contract terms.