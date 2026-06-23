GHV Infra Projects gains after securing Rs 213-cr work order from GHV India

GHV Infra Projects advanced 2.39% to Rs 222.95 after the company announced that it had secured a work order worth approximately Rs 213 crore from GHV (India).

The contract encompasses composite works across civil, electrical, mechanical, and signal & telecom segments. The scope includes the upgradation and development of maintenance infrastructure at a coaching complex, establishment of next-generation freight maintenance facilities, and construction of infrastructure for a loco shed in West Bengal.

The project is scheduled to be executed within 14 months from the date of commencement.

The company stated that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity. GHV (India) Private Limited is the awarding authority for the contract. It further clarified that the transaction qualifies as a related-party transaction and is being undertaken on an arms-length basis.