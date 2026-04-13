GHV Infra Projects hits the roof after securing Rs 1,250-cr contract from APCO Infratech

GHV Infra Projects hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 324.95 after the company has entered into a construction contract worth Rs 1,250 crore with APCO Infratech for infrastructure development in Maharashtra.

The scope of the project includes survey and investigation, design, engineering, procurement, construction, supply of plant and materials, maintenance, and temporary works, along with all other activities necessary for the completion of the project within its allocated scope, in connection with the development of expressway connectors from Jalna to Nanded, Maharashtra.

The company stated that the project will be executed over a period of 30 months.

GHV Infra Projects operates in the infrastructure and construction sector as an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company. The firm undertakes projects across transportation infrastructure, water management, industrial development, building construction, and environment and energy sectors.