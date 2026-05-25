GHV Infra Projects reported a 41.91% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 19.84 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 13.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 29.48% year-on-year to Rs 213.60 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 26.58 crore, marking a growth of 39.08% from Rs 19.11 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a 146.4% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.26 crore, while revenue from operations climbed 227.52% year-on-year to Rs 605.53 crore compared with FY25.