GHV Infra Projects slips after Q1 PAT declines 43% QoQ to Rs 11 cr

GHV Infra Projects dropped 4.72% to Rs 268.20 after the company reported a 43.27% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 11.25 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 19.84 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 2.34% QoQ to Rs 218.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 from Rs 213.60 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenditure increased 8.67% QoQ to Rs 203.36 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 187.14 crore in Q4 FY26. Sub-contracting charges rose to Rs 126.98 crore from Rs 93.72 crore, while finance costs declined to Rs 12.04 crore from Rs 14.36 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 41.59% QoQ to Rs 15.53 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 26.58 crore in Q4 FY26.