GHV Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 138.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 171.69% to Rs 218.60 crore

Net profit of GHV Infra Projects rose 138.35% to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 171.69% to Rs 218.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 80.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.218.6080.4612.7110.3716.026.3615.536.3211.254.72

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