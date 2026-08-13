GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 35.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.72% to Rs 265.28 croreNet profit of GIC Housing Finance rose 35.85% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.72% to Rs 265.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 263.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales265.28263.38 1 OPM %73.1058.95 -PBDT21.54-17.77 LP PBT17.74-20.31 LP NP10.087.42 36
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