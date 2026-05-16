GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 52.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.88% to Rs 270.68 crore

Net profit of GIC Housing Finance rose 52.50% to Rs 53.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 270.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 268.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.49% to Rs 154.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 1068.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1054.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.