GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening for equities; oil prices decline on hopes of US-Iran deal

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2026 futures currently traded 2.00 points lower, suggesting a muted opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,983.18 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,432.30 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 April 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 40,955.81 crore in April (till 13 April 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 122,540.41 crore in March, Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. stocks, as oil prices fell amid rising hopes of a diplomatic solution to the Middle East conflict. Media reports suggested that a second round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran was under discussion. Nothing has been officially scheduled yet, the reports added. Weve been called by the other side, President Donald Trump said Monday. Theyd like to make a deal very badly, he added. Meanwhile, Chinas finance ministry has reportedly said it will issue 15.5 billion yuan-denominated treasury bonds in Hong Kong on April 22. Overnight on Wall Street, stocks rose on Tuesday following a strong session in which traders shrugged off a breakdown in peace talks between the U.S. and Iran, yet were optimistic that a deal between the two countries was still possible.

The S&P 500 gained 1.18% and closed at 6,967.38. The broad market index now stands less than 1% below its 52-week high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 317.74 points, or 0.66%, to close at 48,535.99. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.96% and ended at 23,639.08. Also helping sentiment was the release of Marchs producer price index reading. The index recorded a rise in March, but the rise was considerably less than expected as the Iran wars push on energy prices rekindled fears of another inflation burst. The producer price index, a gauge of pipeline costs for final demand goods and services, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.5% for the month, well below the widely reported estimate for 1.1%, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report Tuesday.

Domestic Market: Domestic equity markets slumped on Monday, with benchmark indices witnessing a broad-based selloff amid escalating geopolitical tensions and a sharp surge in crude oil prices. The decline followed rising tensions between the United States and Iran after US President Donald Trump announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies. Irans warning of strong retaliation further heightened fears of a prolonged conflict. Crude oil prices rallied sharply, with Brent crude crossing the $100 per barrel mark, fuelling inflation concerns and increasing input cost pressures for oil-importing economies such as India. Global cues remained weak, with Dow Jones futures indicating a subdued opening for Wall Street.