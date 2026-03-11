GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty March 2026 futures were up 27.50 points, suggesting a positive start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,672.64 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,333.26 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 March 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 32,849.40 crore in March (till 10 March 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

Asia markets traded higher on Wednesday as investors continued to assess the ongoing Middle East war.

Oil prices, which spiked to nearly $120 a barrel Monday at the height of fear around the Iran conflict, dropped from their height as traders believed a group of countries would tap emergency crude reserves to mitigate disruption caused by the conflict. Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 fell slightly in choppy trading as oil prices pulled back and traders kept an eye on the Iran war. The broad market index dropped 0.21% to end at 6,781.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 34.29 points, or 0.07%, and closed at 47,706.51. The Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.01% to settle at 22,697.10.

Domestic Market: Domestic equity benchmarks staged a relief rally on Tuesday after two sessions of sharp selling, supported by easing crude oil prices, improving global sentiment and bargain buying at lower levels. The recovery came amid hopes of geopolitical de-escalation after the recent spike in tensions that had rattled financial markets. Investor sentiment also improved following positive cues from global markets and a pullback in oil prices after their recent surge. Oil slipped below the $90 per barrel mark after a sharp rally earlier, following comments from US President Donald Trump indicating that US military operations in Iran could be nearing an end. The rupee also recovered during the session, offering additional support to equities.