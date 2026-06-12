GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities after Trump says US will soon sign deal with Iran

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 45.50 points lower, suggesting a mildly green opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,987.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,224.51 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 45,348.24 crore so far in June (till 11 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded in the green on Friday after President Donald Trump signaling that the U.S. and Iran could soon sign a peace deal. Trump on Thursday told reporters in the Oval Office that a deal between the U.S. and Iran would have a signing soon, and the documents are in pretty final shape. It should be done and it should be done pretty quickly. The president added that under the deal, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. Equities had rallied earlier in the day, after Trump said in a Truth Social post that he had called off the strikes on Iran originally planned for Thursday evening.

Now all eyes will be watching SpaceX, Elon Musks rocket maker, as it debuts on the Nasdaq. SpaceX, set to go public under the ticker symbol SPCX, has set a fixed price of $135 per share, which would put its valuation at $1.77 trillion. The company plans to sell 555.6 million shares, amounting to a $75 billion fundraise that would be the largest initial public offering in history. Its more than triple the size of Alibabas $22 billion offering in 2014, currently the biggest U.S. IPO to date. Overnight on Wall Street, U.S. equities gained on Thursday, boosted by a rebound in chip stocks, after President Donald Trump called off the strikes on Iran scheduled for this evening and said the U.S. is going to soon sign a deal with the country.

The S&P 500 gained 1.75% to close at 7,394.30, while the Nasdaq Composite added 2.54% to 25,809.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 929.97 points, or 1.86%, and settled at 50,848.75. Domestic Market: The benchmark indices erased early gains and ended lower on Thursday as investors turned cautious amid escalating US-Iran tensions, persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) selling and higher-than-expected US inflation data. Trading remained volatile due to the weekly expiry of Sensex futures and options contracts. After climbing to an intraday high of 23,327.45, the Nifty gave up its gains and settled below the 23,200 mark. IT, chemicals and consumer durables stocks led the decline, while pharma and private banking shares provided some support to the market.