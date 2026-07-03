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GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities amid simmered hopes of US Fed rate hike

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Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty July 2026 futures currently traded 55.50 points higher, suggesting a positive opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 311.82 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,784.40 crore in the Indian equity market on 02 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 1,452.32 crore so far in July (till 02 July 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April.

Global Markets:

Asian markets advanced on Friday after a lukewarm U.S. jobs report poured ‌cold water on the prospect of an imminent rate hike from the Federal Reserve and regional activity gauges pointed to an economic expansion during June.

Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data released on Friday indicated increased activity across the region.

Japan's services sector returned to expansion in June after stalling the previous month, though business confidence remained subdued amid concerns ​over Middle East tensions and intensifying cost pressures, a private ‌survey showed on Friday. The S&P Global final Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 52.2 in June from 50.0 in May, signalling a renewed rise in ​business activity.

Meanwhile, China's services activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in June as growth in ​new business eased, though overseas demand rose ​at the fastest rate in 20 months, a ??private-sector survey showed on Friday. The RatingDog China General Services ​Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, fell to ​54.1 from 54.4 in May, staying above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average scaled to record highs on Thursday as investors reacted to a weaker-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report for June, while the Nasdaq Composite languished as semiconductors struggled once again.

The 30-stock average added 594.83 points, or 1.14%, for a record close of 52,900.07. The index hit a new all-time intraday high of 52,903.85. The S&P 500 rose less than 1 point to end at 7,483.24, while the Nasdaq dropped 0.8% to 25,832.67.

Domestic Market:

Benchmark indices extended their gains for a second straight session on Thursday, supported by broad-based buying in IT and auto stocks. Sentiment was also buoyed by easing crude oil prices amid ongoing US-Iran peace talks.

The Nifty closed above the 24,150 mark, while the Nifty IT index rebounded nearly 5% after four consecutive sessions of losses. Broader markets outperformed, led by small-cap stocks, although PSU bank shares bucked the trend and ended lower.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 579.48 points, or 0.75%, to 77,502.12, while the Nifty 50 advanced 169.85 points, or 0.71%, to 24,175.70. Over the two trading sessions, the Sensex has gained 1.33% and the Nifty has risen 1.29%.

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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