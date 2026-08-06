GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT August 2026 futures currently traded 47.50 points higher, suggesting a positive opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 943.42 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,883.17 crore in the Indian equity market on 05 August 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 2,425.31 crore so far in August (till 05 August 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 5,778.99 crore in July, Rs 49,028.63 crore in June and Rs 55,963.33 crore in May.

Global Markets:

Asian shares took a ​breather on Thursday after an AI-driven surge the previous day, while oil prices traded in a tight range ‌as markets assessed prospects for an Iran peace deal. A senior ​Iranian source and two regional officials were quoted by the media stating that a proposed deal between Iran and Oman to help end five months of war between Iran and the United States would give Tehran control over ships entering the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the biggest concessions yet to Iran. ​Oil prices were steady in the $70-a-barrel range. Brent crude futures fell to $79.31 per barrel, down 0.18%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures ​edged 0.35% down to $74.96 a barrel.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow closed at a record on Wednesday on signs of progress ​for a peace deal with Iran, while the Nasdaq saw its first decline in five sessions as SpaceX and AMD stumbled following their quarterly ‌earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 263.18 points, or 0.49%, to 54,349.06, the S&P 500 lost 13.00 ​points, or 0.17%, to 7,723.52 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 221.55 points, or 0.83%, to 26,363.44. Elon Musk-led SpaceX's revenue nearly doubled and operating losses narrowed in its first earnings report since going public, fueled by its booming Starlink satellite communications and AI businesses, but shares tumbled 13.6% on concerns about how long the company could maintain spending on AI-related investments such as ​data centers.

Shares could face additional pressure from the expiry of the stock's post-IPO lock-up period starting on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices forecast quarterly revenue above estimates, reflecting strong AI demand. However, shares ​dropped 7% as investors look for greater evidence the massive AI spending will result in faster growth. Domestic Market: The benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% and retained its neutral policy stance. Investor sentiment was also supported by the RBI raising its FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.7% and lowering its inflation projection to 5%.