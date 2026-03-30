GIFT Nifty hints at red opening as Middle East war enters its fifth week

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2026 futures currently traded 113.50 points lower, suggesting a negative start for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,367.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,566.15 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 March 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 111,377.35 crore in March (till 27 March 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

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Asia markets fell sharply on Monday as the Middle East war entered its fifth week, with the conflict escalating despite efforts aimed at finding a diplomatic solution.

In Japan, the Bank of Japan policymakers discussed the need for further rate hikes at their March meeting, as rising oil prices linked to the Middle East conflict add to inflation pressures. One member signaled that tightening may need to be accelerated, according to a summary of opinions released Monday. There is a risk the BOJ might unintentionally fall behind the curve, one policymaker noted, as second-round effects and a rise in underlying inflation stemming from overseas developments are more likely to emerge. Meanwhile, Yemens Houthi movement said Saturday it had fired missiles at Israel, marking its first direct involvement in the U.S.- and Israeli-led war against Iran.

In a post on a social media platform, Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree has reportedly said the group launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at what it described as sensitive Israeli military sites, in support of Iran and allied Hezbollah forces in Lebanon. The strike signals a further escalation in a conflict that began with U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets on Feb. 28. Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled and fell into correction territory. The 30-stock Dow fell 793.47 points, or 1.73%, to close at 45,166.64. The S&P 500 lost 1.67% and ended the session at a seven-month low of 6,368.85. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.15% and settled at 20,948.36.

Domestic Market: Benchmark equity indices ended sharply lower on Friday, snapping a two-day winning streak, as global uncertainties dampened investor sentiment. The Nifty slipped below the 22,850 mark, while the rupee hit a record low against the US dollar, breaching the 94 level amid sustained pressure. Sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red, with PSU banks, realty and auto stocks declining the most. The decline was driven by multiple factors, including persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, elevated crude oil prices, weakness in global markets, continued foreign institutional investor (FII) selling, and a rise in US bond yields.