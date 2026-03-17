GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty March 2026 futures were down 67.50 points, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 9,365.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 12,593.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 March 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 66,248.74 crore in March (till 16 March 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

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Asia markets rose on Tuesday as auto and tech stocks gained after Nvidia announced robust revenue forecast for its key chips, and partnerships with carmakers from the region.

The gains in the sectors were fueled by the latest comments from the Nvidia CEO. Jensen Huang said that he expects purchase orders between Blackwell and Vera Rubin chips to reach $1 trillion through 2027 at Nvidias annual developer conference on Monday. Shares of automakers Hyundai Motor, Nissan Motor and Isuzu, as well as Chinas BYD and Geely rose after Nvidia announced it was partnering with these companies for its autonomous vehicle development business. Investors also assessed Iran war developments, with U.S. President Donald Trump looking to delay his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping by 'a month or so' due to the Middle East conflict. Trump was expected to travel to China at the end of March.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks rose while oil prices pulled back as Wall Street tried to recover from another losing week, with investors monitoring the latest developments of the Iran war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 387.94 points, or 0.83%, closing at 46,946.41. The S&P 500 rose 1.01% to end at 6,699.38, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.22% and settled at 22,374.18. Meta shares gained more than 2% on a report which the company has called speculative that it is planning to lay off more than 20% of its workforce. Domestic Market: Domestic equity benchmarks ended sharply higher on Monday, supported by value buying in select large-cap stocks as investors assessed the potential fallout of the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.

Sentiment improved after media reports indicated that Donald Trump is likely to announce in the coming days the formation of an international coalition to escort commercial shipping vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, as the conflict with Iran enters its third week. U.S. officials reportedly said the White House could unveil the initiative as early as this week. However, overall sentiment remained cautious amid persistent FII outflows and elevated crude oil prices due to ongoing tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States. The Nifty closed above the 23,400 mark, led by gains in auto, financial services and private banking stocks.