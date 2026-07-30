Gift Nifty hints at red start for equities as Fed holds rates steady

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT August 2026 futures currently traded 57 points lower, suggesting a negative opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,981.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 998.02 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 9,679.98 crore so far in July (till 29 July 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks struggled for direction on Thursday, nursing steep losses for the week on mounting investor jitters around the AI trade. Further, a divided Federal Reserve kept ​interest rates steady, leaving bond markets questioning where rates are headed In the commodity market, brent futures slipped below $90 per barrel, after jumping over 7% a ‌day earlier as fighting in the Middle East escalated, although data showed tankers continued to make their way out of the region despite the continued missile and drone strikes. Overnight in the US, stocks tumbled for a myriad of reasons Wednesday, but mostly because the bond market signaled the Federal Reserve could be falling behind on the inflation fight as the central bank chose to keep interest rates unchanged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1,153.18 points lower, or 2.19%, at 51,594.14 for its worst decline since April 2025. The S&P 500 slid 1.52% to end the day at 7,316.15. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.74% to 24,442.94, ending the session more than 10% off its all-time high. The Fed kept to the sidelines in its latest rate decision, and the bond market responded with the 10-year Treasury yield jumping 7 basis points to above 4.67%. The 30-year Treasury yield soared 10 basis points to above 5.2%, hitting its highest level since 2007. In a post-meeting media conference, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh vowed to contain inflation but ​declined to offer any guidance on what ​action would be needed by ??the central bank.

Warsh noted that bond yields since the Fed's last monetary policy meeting had risen notably as investors have priced in interest rate increases. The Fed Chair welcomed that move, even while saying it did not mean the central bank needed ​to ratify it with action. Domestic Market: Key equity benchmarks ended little changed on Tuesday after a range-bound session, as gains in IT stocks offset weakness in FMCG, chemicals and PSU banks. Easing crude oil prices lent support to sentiment, although investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve s policy decision. The Nifty ended just below the 24,000 mark.