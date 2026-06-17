GIFT Nifty indicate flat start for equities ahead of US FOMC outcome

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 20.50 points lower, suggesting a flat opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 749.18 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 0.06 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 46,979.55 crore so far in June (till 16 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets: Asia markets traded mostly lower early Wednesday as traders looked ahead to the US central banks interest rate decision. Wednesdays Federal Open Market Committee meeting marks the first one with new Chairman Kevin Warsh at the helm of the U.S. central bank. Investors are largely expecting that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged at a target range of 3.5% to 3.75%. Meanwhile, Japans exports in May grew at their fastest pace since November 2022, rising 17% year on year, driven by robust demand for cars and semiconductors. Growth was higher than the 16.2% figure that was widely reported in the media, and up from the 14.8% in April.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a record high on Tuesday as investors rotated out of chipmakers and into cyclical stocks amid declining oil prices. The 30-stock index advanced 328.64 points, or 0.64%, for a record close of 51,999.67. It scored a new all-time intraday high of 52,190.29 in the session. The S&P 500 fell 0.57% and ended at 7,511.35, while the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 1.15% to 26,376.34. Domestic Market: The benchmark indices extended gains for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, supported by easing crude oil prices, positive global cues and a return of foreign institutional investor (FII) buying.

Sentiment improved after the US and Iran reached an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, easing concerns over global energy supplies and pushing Brent crude below $83 per barrel. FIIs turned net buyers after 13 straight sessions of selling, while a stronger rupee and a decline in India VIX further boosted risk appetite. The Nifty touched the 24,000 mark in late trade but pared some gains before the close, ending comfortably above the 23,950 mark. Gains were supported by IT stocks. However, metals, healthcare and pharma shares were under pressure. The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 544.15 points or 0.71% to 76,808.48. The Nifty 50 index climbed 135.25 points or 0.57% to 23,989.15. In the three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty rallied 4.03 and 3.57%, respectively.