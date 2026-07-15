GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for key indices; China's economy expands by 4.3% in Q2

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty July 2026 futures currently traded 15.00 points lower, suggesting a flat opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 739.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,927.71 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 770.93 crore so far in July (till 14 July 2026). This contrasts with their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April.

Global Markets: Asian markets advanced across the board on Wednesday after a surprise slowdown in U.S. inflation scaled back market expectations for interest rate hikes, while oil took a breather as the U.S. ​scrapped a plan to levy shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. headline consumer price index fell ​0.4% in June, its first decline since the COVID-19 pandemic, while annualised core inflation of 2.6% compared with widely reported expectations for 2.8%. Brent crude futures steadied around $85.50 a barrel, having gained more than 12% this week ​on a flare-up in ​Middle East fighting. U.S. President ??Donald Trump reimposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports on Tuesday and threatened to attack power plants and bridges next week unless Iran resumes negotiations ​to end their conflict, though he scrapped a plan for a 20% ​fee on ??shipping through Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Chinas economy in the second quarter expanded at its weakest pace since the fourth quarter of 2022. These figures reinforce calls for policy stimulus as an accelerating slide in investments deepened the strain on growth, while consumption stayed subdued. Gross domestic product growth came in at 4.3% in the April to June period, data from the National Statistics Bureau showed Wednesday, missing widely reported forecast for 4.5% growth, and slowing from 5% in the first quarter. That second-quarter growth came below Beijings full-year growth target range of 4.5% to 5%, the least ambitious goal in decades, amid tensions with trade partners, including the U.S. and the European Union, and sluggish domestic demand.

The S&P 500 and ​the Nasdaq advanced on Tuesday as solid big bank results and a cooler-than-expected inflation report boosted risk appetite amid ‌rising Middle East tensions. The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index showed inflation cooled more than analysts expected in June, largely due to abating energy price pressures amid last month's signs of progress in U.S.-Iran peace negotiations. Domestic Market: Domestic equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices, escalating Middle East tensions and weak global cues dampened investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 fell below the 24,100 level. Selling pressure was broad-based, with IT, auto and banking stocks leading the decline, while pharma and metal shares outperformed. Geopolitical developments, crude oil prices and the ongoing Q1 earnings season are likely to drive near-term market direction.