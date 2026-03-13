GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for key indices; FII selling continues unabated

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty March 2026 futures were up 16.00 points, suggesting a flat opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 7,049.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 7,449.77 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 March 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 46,166.58 crore in March (till 12 March 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

Asia market traded lower Friday as oil prices soared on renewed fears that a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could further crimp energy supplies, stoking fears of a global economic downturn.

Irans new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a late Thursday speech that the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil trade, should remain shut and that Tehran could open other fronts in the war if the conflict persists. International benchmark Brent crude jumped 9.22% to close at $100.46 per barrel on Thursday. It was the first time Brent closed above $100 since August 2022. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 9.72% to settle at $95.73. Oil prices are likely to remain elevated in the near term as investors price in the risk of a prolonged Middle East conflict, media report said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to downplay the rise in oil prices, saying that the U.S., as the worlds largest oil producer, stands to benefit from higher oil prices, while stressing that his priority would be blocking Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday night that the U.S. would temporarily allow the purchase of sanctioned Russian crude that is already at sea to stabilize energy markets, while framing the price spike as a "temporary disruption. Overnight in the U.S., major stock indexes notched closing lows for 2026, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling nearly 740 points to settle below 47,000 for the first time this year.

The S&P 500 shed 1.5% to end the session at 6,672.62, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.8% to close at 22,311.98. Domestic Market: The key equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on Thursday, extending their decline for the second consecutive session. Market sentiment remained weak amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, which pushed crude oil prices higher. Continued selling by foreign institutional investors, a rise in bond yields and the rupee hitting a record low against the dollar also pressured domestic equities. Global cues remained subdued, with weakness in international markets adding to the cautious mood among investors. The Nifty ended below the 23,650 level, dragged by losses in auto, FMCG and private banking stocks.