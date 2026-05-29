GIFT Nifty indicates flat start for equities on Dalal Street

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 15.00 points higher, suggesting a flat opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,042.70 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,821.00 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 May 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 34,857.47 crore so far in May (till 27 May 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 70,135.46 crore in April, Rs 122,540.41 crore in March and Rs 6,640.78 crore in February.

Global Markets: Asia markets traded higher on Friday as investors weighed fresh military activity involving Iran against signs that Washington and Tehran were moving closer to a temporary agreement to halt their three-month conflict. Irans armed forces reportedly fired missiles at unspecified targets late Thursday, according to media reports. The latest military activity in southern Iran came just hours after the Pentagon said Tehran had fired a ballistic missile toward Kuwait and deployed attack drones in and around the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier on Thursday, a White House official confirmed a media report saying the U.S. and Iran had "mostly agreed" on the terms of a deal aimed at temporarily halting the three-month conflict.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at records on Thursday as tech resumed its leadership, and traders weighed a reported agreement between U.S. and Iranian negotiators to extend the ceasefire. The broader index gained 0.58% to 7,563.63, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.91% to 26,917.47. Both indexes also hit intraday all-time highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 0.05% at 50,668.97. Domestic Market: The Indian equity markets were closed on Thursday on account of Bakri Id. The key equity benchmarks ended slightly lower on Wednesday, extending losses for a second straight session as investors remained cautious amid lingering US-Iran geopolitical tensions and foreign fund outflows. Despite weak sentiment, broader markets outperformed the frontline indices on the back of stock-specific buying.