GIFT Nifty indicates mildly green start for equities as US inflation remains benign

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT August 2026 futures currently traded 14.50 points higher, suggesting a mildly positive opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,002.50 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,841.66 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 August 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 4,118.50 crore so far in August (till 12 August 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 5,778.99 crore in July, Rs 49,028.63 crore in June and Rs 55,963.33 crore in May.

Global Markets: Asian stocks rose on Thursday after U.S. inflation data came in ‌as expected, dampening expectations of further near-term Federal Reserve rate hikes. U.S. consumer prices increased 0.1% in July, in line with widely reported expectations, data ​showed on Wednesday. The small increase could weaken the argument for an interest rate increase ??from the Fed next month. Money markets are predicting a 40% chance of a rate hike, down from 54% a ​week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch. Meanwhile, oil held near $80 a barrel as Washington and Tehran remained deadlocked over efforts to end the Gulf war.

Wall Street ended mixed overnight, with the Nasdaq Composite ​and the S&P 500 eking out small gains while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped. Upbeat quarterly results from CoreWeave and other AI infrastructure firms coupled with mild inflation data provided support to the investor sentiment. The S&P 500 climbed 0.26% to end the session at 7,748.50 points. The Nasdaq gained 0.54% to 26,588.49 points for the session, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ‌declined 0.04% ??to 53,770.27 points. CoreWeave surged 19% after the AI cloud company lifted ​its annual capital spending forecast and topped second-quarter earnings estimates. Data center operators also rose, with IREN gaining almost 10% and Applied Digital ​up 4.9%. Data center company Nebius Group jumped 34%, helped by second-quarter results that beat expectations.

Super Micro Computer surged 19% after the AI server maker forecast fiscal 2027 revenue above Wall Street expectations. Chipmakers also gained, with Nvidia rising 3% and Micron Technology adding 4.9%. Domestic Market: Key benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, with the Nifty slipping below 24,450. Selling pressure in Tata Group stocks weighed on sentiment following N Chandrasekaran's decision not to seek reappointment as Tata Sons chairman beyond February 2027. Sectorally, IT and FMCG stocks remained under pressure, while PSU banks and metal stocks advanced. The broader market indices ended mixed. Technically, the Nifty's 24,300-24,250 zone is seen as key support, while 24,500 remains an important resistance level.