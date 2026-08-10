GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT August 2026 futures currently traded 62.50 points lower, suggesting a red opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 480.24 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 235.56 crore in the Indian equity market on 07 August 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 2,887.69 crore so far in August (till 07 August 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 5,778.99 crore in July, Rs 49,028.63 crore in June and Rs 55,963.33 crore in May.

Global Markets:

Asian share markets mostly advanced on Monday after a soft U.S. jobs report pared the risk of ​a near-term rise in borrowing costs, though a lack of progress in Gulf peace talks saw oil prices creep higher. Iran said ‌on Sunday that a deal with Oman defining new shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz was in its final stages but reiterated that the waterway would only reopen once the United States met other conditions. Brent crude added 1.0% to $84.40 a barrel as shipping through the vital waterway remained at a trickle, while U.S. crude rose ​0.8% to $78.80 a barrel.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan policy makers have warned of mounting inflation risks that could require ​a nimble, faster-than-expected pace of interest rate increases, a summary of opinions at their July meeting showed, boosting the case for a September hike. Last week, U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, with the S&P closing at a ​record high to cap off a strong week of gains for the major indexes, after data showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly shed ‌jobs last month and dampened expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its September meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 151.83 points, or 0.28%, to 54,036.93, the S&P 500 gained 47.68 points, or 0.62%, to 7,757.64 and the Nasdaq ​Composite gained 342.26 points, or 1.30%, to ​26,690.62.

The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls decreased by 23,000 jobs last month, well below the widely reported estimate that called for an increase of 80,000 jobs. Previously reported job gains for the prior two months were also revised sharply lower, while the unemployment rate ​fell to 4.1% last month from 4.2% in June due to workers leaving the labor force. Market expectations for a rate hike from the Fed ​at its next meeting dropped to about 44%, according to CME FedWatch down from 55% in the prior session and 67% ??a week ago. Domestic Market: The benchmark indices ended with modest losses on Friday, snapping a two-session winning streak. Sentiment remained subdued throughout the session as selling in heavyweight financial stocks, particularly private banks and NBFCs, outweighed gains in information technology and auto shares.