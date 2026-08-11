GIFT Nifty indicates muted opening for key indices amid uncertain global inflation outlook

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT August 2026 futures currently traded 8.00 points lower, suggesting a muted opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,974.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,290.29 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 August 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 4,862.45 crore so far in August (till 10 August 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 5,778.99 crore in July, Rs 49,028.63 crore in June and Rs 55,963.33 crore in May.

Global Markets:

Asian traded in a mixed manner on Tuesday as uncertainty continued to prevail over the global inflation outlook. Oil prices edged higher as negotiations between the U.S. and Iran over a peace deal and the ​reopening of the Strait of Hormuz hit an impasse. U.S. President ‌Donald Trump on Monday responded to Iran's conditions for a peace deal with his own demands that Iran pay compensation for people killed in wars, attacks and protests, in a rhetorical escalation likely to complicate efforts to reopen the crucial waterway. Earlier, Iran had called for Washington to meet conditions, including recompensing Tehran for the damage caused since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on its territory more than five months ago.

Following this development, brent crude futures edged up to hit $88.00 per barrel and U.S. crude futures ticked up to $82.45, both the highest levels since July ​31, after the contracts rallied roughly 5% on Monday. The latest uptick in fuel costs raises ​the stakes for the U.S. July consumer price report due on Wednesday, where expectations are for a monthly rise of 0.1% in the headline reading and ​0.2% for the core measure. Any upside surprise could rekindle bets of a Federal Reserve rate hike next month, with the odds currently a coin toss. Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed lower on Monday, with declines in Intel and other chipmakers, as ​investors became less confident about a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The S&P 500 declined 0.06% to end the session at 7,753.12 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.32% to 26,605.36 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.11% to 53,976.04 points. Domestic Market: The key equity benchmarks ended with modest gains on Monday as investors assessed a slew of Q1 FY27 earnings. Market sentiment remained cautious following the introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS) mechanism last week, which had triggered heightened volatility during the final minutes of trading. Investors also kept a close watch on developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict and the progress of the monsoon. Persistent geopolitical uncertainty and its potential impact on crude oil prices kept sentiment subdued and limited the upside.