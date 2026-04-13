GIFT Nifty indicates red opening for equities as US-Iran talks fall through

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2026 futures currently traded 272 points lower, suggesting a deep red opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 672.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 410.05 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 April 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 38,972.63 crore in April (till 10 April 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 122,540.41 crore in March, Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets: Asia markets traded lower Monday, as investors weigh a U.S. naval blockade on Irans ports after talks between Washington and Tehran failed to produce an agreement to end the conflict in the Middle East. The breakdown of negotiations over the weekend in Islamabad reignited worries that the U.S.-Iran war will last longer than feared, leading to higher oil prices that will continue to strain economies worldwide. Crude oil prices surged on Sunday after the talks ended without an agreement and the U.S. moved toward a blockade of Iranian port traffic. Brent crude reportedly gained 6.71% to $101.59 per barrel.

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly weighed resuming airstrikes on Iran, according to a media report. Trump last week agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday in exchange for Tehran allowing ships to pass through the strait. He had previously threatened to bomb every bridge and power plant in Iran. Last week, the Dow industrials ended a strong week on a down note after inflation came in at its highest level in nearly two years. The March CPI report showed prices rose 0.9% from a month earlier and 3.3% from a year earlierthe largest annual increase since May 2024. Consequently, U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday. The Dow falling about 269.23 points, or 0.56%, to 47,916.57 and the S&P 500 lost 7.77 points, or 0.11%, to 6,816.89. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index gained 80.48 points, or 0.35%, to 22,902.89.

With consumer prices, nearly three-quarters of the monthly increase was driven by higher gasoline prices. Food inflation came in lower, and overall, the readings were in line with economists expectations. Consumer sentiment meanwhile fell in April to the lowest level in the history of the University of Michigan survey, showing Americans' heightened concerns about the Iran war hitting the domestic economy. Domestic Market: The key equity benchmarks ended with strong gains on Friday, supported by improving risk sentiment. Optimism around a potential US-Iran ceasefire, softer oil prices below $100, a rally in global markets, and a strengthening rupee lifted investor confidence.