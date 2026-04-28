GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2026 futures currently traded 118.50 points lower, suggesting a negative opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,151.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,123.92 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 April 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 57,515.44 crore in April (till 27 April 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 122,540.41 crore in March, Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

Asia markets traded mixed on Tuesday as investors weighed developments in U.S.-Iran negotiations. U.S. President Donald Trump and his national security team on Monday discussed Irans reported offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, contingent on the U.S. lifting its blockade and ending the conflict, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. It remains unclear whether Trump, who has said sanctions relief would come only once a deal is 100% complete, is willing to consider the proposal as a pathway to de-escalation in the two-month-long conflict. Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose to new record highs but gains were limited as stalled Iran peace talks and a fresh escalation in the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices higher.

The broad market index added 0.12% and closed at a record level of 7,173.91. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.20% and notched a closing record of 24,887.10. Both indexes also reached new all-time highs in the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.92 points, or 0.13%, to settle at 49,167.79. Domestic Market: Domestic equity benchmarks snapped a three-day losing streak on Monday, ending sharply higher as sentiment improved on easing geopolitical concerns and steady Q4 earnings updates. Reports that Iran had proposed a plan to the United States to reopen the Strait of Hormuz helped calm fears of supply disruptions, lifting global cues and investor confidence.