GIFT Nifty points to weak start as rising US yields weigh on global markets

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty October 2026 futures were down 58 points, indicating a negative opening for the Nifty 50 amid weak global cues.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,617.45 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,341.46 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 September 2026, according to provisional data.

FPIs sold shares worth Rs 22769.80 crore in September so far, through 23 September 2026. This follows net cash purchases of Rs 17,366 crore in August 2026, while they were net buyers of Rs 6,731.97 crore in July 2026.

Global Markets: US Dow Jones index futures were down 113 points on Thursday, pointing to a lower opening for US stocks. Asian market traded mostly lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as a sharp rise in US Treasury yields heightened concerns over inflation and interest rates. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to around 5.11%, its highest level since 2007 and its biggest one-day increase since the market turmoil triggered by US President Donald Trump's April 2025 tariff announcement. Stronger-than-expected US economic data and weak demand at a $70 billion five-year Treasury auction contributed to the rise in yields. The US private-sector output expanded at its fastest pace in more than five years in September, while price pressures also increased. The S&P Global Flash US Composite PMI rose to 58.4 in September from 56.0 in August, marking its highest level in more than five years.

The rise in Treasury yields increased market expectations of another Federal Reserve interest-rate hike and put pressure on global bond markets. Oil prices remained elevated after Brent crude jumped nearly 4% on Wednesday to settle at $103.08 a barrel, ending a five-day losing streak. The dollar remained close to its strongest level since late July as investors assessed the changing interest-rate outlook and continued to monitor developments in energy markets. Wall Street indexes fell on Wednesday as the surge in Treasury yields weighed on equities. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.1% after posting back-to-back record closes earlier in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.7%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.8%.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day state visit and was welcomed by US President Donald Trump. The two leaders are scheduled to hold talks on Thursday, with trade and artificial intelligence among the issues in focus. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng ahead of the summit and said Washington and Beijing had agreed to extend their trade truce by two months, to 10 January 2027. Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks rebounded on Wednesday, supported by signs of easing tensions in the Middle East following US-Iran talks and a continued decline in oil prices. The Nifty closed above the 23,400 level, led by gains in metal, FMCG and PSU bank shares. However, IT and oil & gas stocks declined.