GIFT Nifty signals weak start as FPI selling tops Rs 20,000 crore in September

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2026 futures were down 24 points, indicating a negative start for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,208.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,617.75 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 September 2026, according to provisional data.

FPIs sold shares worth Rs 20,041.11 crore in September so far, through 17 September 2026. This follows net cash purchases of Rs 17,366 crore in August 2026, while they were net buyers of Rs 6,731.97 crore in July 2026.

Global Markets:

Most Asian indices traded higher on Friday, following an overnight rally on Wall Street and a drop in crude oil prices. Investors are watching the Bank of Japan, with the central bank widely expected to raise interest rates on Friday. The yen remained weak against the dollar ahead of the decision, while markets assessed how the BOJ may respond to the Fed's more hawkish policy stance. In Europe, the Bank of England kept UK interest rates unchanged at 3.75% on Thursday in a 6-3 vote. The central bank maintained a cautious stance, with three policymakers voting for a 25-basis-point increase amid concerns that higher energy prices could generate further inflationary pressure.

US stock market ended higher on Thursday amid easing oil prices, dropping Treasury yields after strong labour data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 0.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.14%. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.69%. The rally in US technology stocks lifted the Nasdaq index. Nvidia stock price surged 2.54%, AMD shares jumped 6.36%, Intel share price spiked 7.67%, Apple stock price rose 1.38%, Microsoft shares gained 1.52%, and Amazon share price rallied 2.13%. Crude oil prices extended losses for a third session on hopes of limited supply disruption. Brent crude futures fell to $104 a barrel level. Reports emerged of additional Saudi crude shipments through Oman, easing supply worries.

Domestic Market: The key equity benchmarks inched higher on Thursday, as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve's latest policy decision and its implications for global liquidity. The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%-4%, its first hike since 2023. The central bank's projections also kept the possibility of another rate increase this year on the table, with the latest projections showing a range of views among policymakers. The Fed's indication of another rate hike in 2026 kept investors cautious, particularly across rate-sensitive and foreign-portfolio-investment-driven segments. The higher US rate environment supported the dollar and kept pressure on emerging-market currencies.