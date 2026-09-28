GIFT Nifty signals weak start as oil prices rise, US-Iran tensions persist

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty October 2026 futures were down 135.50 points, indicating a negative opening for the Nifty 50 amid weak global cues.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,693.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,838.17 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 September 2026, according to provisional data.

FPIs sold shares worth Rs 25682.07 crore in September so far, through 25 September 2026. This follows net cash purchases of Rs 17,366 crore in August 2026, while they were net buyers of Rs 6,731.97 crore in July 2026.

Global Markets: US Dow Jones index futures were down 179 points on Monday, pointing to a weak opening for US stocks. Investors braced for weakness in technology shares after OpenAI paused training of its latest artificial intelligence models amid several instances of its AI agents going rogue. The news came just days after OpenAI said it was investigating incidents involving OpenAI agents using government websites in unexpected manners. Heightened tensions surrounding Iran also weighed on sentiment after US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian peace proposal to resolve the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Most Asian stock indices declined on Monday as investors remained cautious amid uncertainty over developments in the US-Iran conflict and the outlook for the Strait of Hormuz.

US stocks ended higher on Friday, led by gains in technology shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.93% to 51,828.62, while the S&P 500 gained 0.51% to 7,743.41. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.48% to 27,068.72. US President Donald Trump said he expected the conflict with Iran to end "very soon", while continuing to signal uncertainty over further military action. Investors also remained focused on developments around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. Crude oil prices rose as uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz continued to influence supply concerns. Brent crude futures gained 1.52% to $105.91 a barrel.