GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for equities amid renewed Middle East tensions

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 6.50 points higher, suggesting a muted opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,616.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,740.89 crore in the Indian equity market on 03 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 12,274.60 crore so far in June (till 03 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets: Asia markets traded lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses, as tensions between Iran and the U.S. keep oil prices elevated, stoking energy and inflation worries. The Kuwait International Airport was struck by Iran early Wednesday, just a day after the U.S. Central Command said it had defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, as well as launched "self-defense strikes on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf. This was in response to "attempted attacks by Tehran, it said. If necessary, Israel and the U.S. are prepared to strike Iran again, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly said.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a nine-day win streak, as oil prices and Treasury yields moved higher amid worries the U.S.-Iran conflict could keep lifting inflation. The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back 620.72 points, or 1.21%, to end at 50,687.07. The broad market S&P 500 fell 0.74% to end at 7,553.68, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.89% to 26,853.98. Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks staged a sharp recovery from intraday lows on Wednesday as bargain hunting emerged after the morning selloff. The Nifty, which slipped to an intraday low of 23,151.50, rebounded nearly 250 points and climbed back above the 23,400 mark in late trade. Sentiment improved as investors accumulated beaten-down stocks.