GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 11.00 points lower, suggesting a flat opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 8,362.92 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 9,589.32 crore in the Indian equity market on 02 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 12,274.60 crore so far in June (till 02 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets: Asia markets traded broadly higher on Wednesday as investors appeared to look past uncertainty over U.S.-Iran negotiations aimed at ending the Middle East conflict. Tensions have escalated between Washington and Tehran, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying on Tuesday that Iran has mined "large segments of the Strait of Hormuz. A White House official was quoted by the media saying that the Pentagon has destroyed numerous mines and over 40 minelaying vessels. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical waterway, particularly for the energy market globally around 20% of the worlds oil supplies passed through the strait before the war.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 ticked up to a record close after reaching a new all-time high on Tuesday as traders monitored the latest U.S.-Iran developments as well as moves in major tech names. The broad-based index advanced 0.13% to end at 7,609.78 for its first close above the 7,600 threshold, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 228.91 points, or 0.45%, to 51,307.79. The latter also rose to a new all-time intraday high earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite eked out a gain of 0.03% to end at 27,093.90. Domestic Market: The headline equity benchmarks ended higher on Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak, aided by easing crude oil prices and strong gains in IT stocks. Investors continued to track developments surrounding the U.S.-Iran ceasefire situation. The Nifty rebounded sharply from its intraday low of 23,229.15 and briefly crossed the 23,500 mark during the session.