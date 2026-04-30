GIFT Nifty suggests flat start for equities as US Fed keeps rates unchanged

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2026 futures currently traded 3.50 points higher, suggesting a muted opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,468.42 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,262.17 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 April 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 62,087.60 crore in April (till 29 April 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 122,540.41 crore in March, Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

Asia markets mostly fell on Thursday, tracking overnight losses in key Wall Street benchmarks as oil prices extended gains amid a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, while the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady. Oil climbed after a media report stated President Donald Trump had told aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran. Prices extended gains after another media article said that Trump rejected Irans proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, signaling the U.S. naval blockade will remain until a deal addressing Tehrans nuclear program is reached. Brent crude rose about 1.96% to around $120 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate added 0.2% to $107.09.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Wednesday lower as oil prices continued their rally amid a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and after the Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged. The 30-stock index fell 280.12 points, or 0.57%, to close at 48,861.81 and notch a fifth straight losing day. The S&P 500 inched down 0.04% to close at 7,135.95, while the Nasdaq Composite crept up 0.04% to 24,673.24. Elevated oil prices "will push up overall inflation in the near term, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a press conference following the conclusion of the April Fed policy meeting.

At its latest meet, the Federal Open Market Committee voted 8-4 to hold rates in a range of 3.5% to 3.75%. That marked the first time four FOMC members dissented since October 1992. To be sure, members expressed different reasons for their vote. Domestic Market: The equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply on Wednesday, driven by buying in blue-chip stocks and firm cues from Asian market. Value buying emerged across key sectors after the previous sessions decline, while broadly stable earnings, helped steady sentiment. Attractive valuations, strong domestic inflows and bargain hunting supported the upmove. Optimism over a possible early resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict also lifted investor confidence, with the Nifty 50 closing above the 24,150 mark, led by gains in FMCG and auto stocks.