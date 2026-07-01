GIFT Nifty suggests flat start for equities; Japanese Yen plummets to 40-year low

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty July 2026 futures currently traded 18.00 points lower, suggesting a flat opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,556.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,842.34 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 49,028.63 crore in June. This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets:

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Asian share markets started the new quarter in a cautious mood on Wednesday as talks between the United States and Iran hit new hurdles.

Tehran said on Tuesday it would not meet with top U.S. envoys who ‌had flown to the region, with the two sides still far apart on a framework that would fully open the Strait of Hormuz. Bond markets were also under pressure after U.S. Treasury yields spiked overnight as futures narrowed the odds-on rate hikes from the Federal Reserve ahead of crucial jobs figures on Thursday. All eyes will thus be on Fed Chair Kevin Warsh when he appears at a European Central Bank conference later in the ​session, for any guidance on the need for a tightening. Investors were also ​on alert for possible Japanese intervention as the yen plumbed fresh 40-year lows. According to public data, the Japanese yen fell to 162.28 per dollar as the currency extended losses from the previous session.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by sharp gains in chips, as Wall Street wrapped up a strong first half and second quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 136.46 points, or 0.26%, for a record close of 52,319.20. The S&P 500 rose 0.79% to end at 7,499.36, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.52% to 26,213.72. Domestic Market: Benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday as losses in IT stocks offset gains in pharma and consumer durables. The Nifty settled below the 23,900 mark in a volatile session marked by monthly derivatives expiry. Selling accelerated in the final hour of trade, with Eicher Motors emerging as the top loser after Delhi approved its EV Policy 2026-2030. Despite the weakness in the frontline indices, broader indices ended higher.