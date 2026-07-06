GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty July 2026 futures currently traded 28.00 points higher, suggesting a flat opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,355.33 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,953.89 crore in the Indian equity market on 03 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 96.99 crore so far in July (till 03 July 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded in the green on Monday as easing oil prices promised relief from inflationary pressures. While there were no new developments in the fractious U.S.-Iran peace talks, ships ‌are passing through the Strait of Hormuz with 160 vessels reported from Monday to Saturday last week. OPEC+ also agreed a further increase in output targets by 188,000 barrels per day from August, on top of similar increases for June and July. As a result, Brent slipped 0.6% to near four-month lows at $71.70 a barrel and U.S. crude lost 0.5% to $68.38. The cooling ​in energy costs combined with a softer U.S. payrolls report, led markets to scale back the risk of a Federal Reserve rate hike in ​the near term, with futures implying a 78% chance of a steady outcome at the July 29 meeting.

Minutes of the ??Fed's last meeting are due on Wednesday and should offer colour on the hawkish turn by some board members, though that preceded the recent slide ​in oil. The US equity markets remained shut on Friday (July 03) in observance of Independence Day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average scaled to record highs on Thursday as investors reacted to a weaker-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report for June, while the Nasdaq Composite languished as semiconductors struggled once again. The 30-stock average added 594.83 points, or 1.14%, for a record close of 52,900.07. The index hit a new all-time intraday high of 52,903.85. The S&P 500 rose less than 1 point to end at 7,483.24, while the Nasdaq dropped 0.8% to 25,832.67.

Domestic Market: Key benchmark indices extended gains for a third consecutive session on Friday, supported by positive global cues. Weaker-than-expected US jobs data strengthened expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut at its upcoming policy meeting. The Nifty closed at 24,270.85, led by gains in IT, healthcare and metal stocks. However, profit booking in the second half trimmed intraday gains, while broader markets lagged the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 261.79 points or 0.34% to 77,763.91. The Nifty 50 index jumped 95.15 points or 0.39% to 24,270.85. In the three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex rallied 1.68% while the Nifty jumped 1.69%.