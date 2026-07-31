GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT August 2026 futures currently traded 29.50 points lower, suggesting a green opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,623.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,864.03 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 6,056.47 crore so far in July (till 30 July 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April.

Global Markets:

Asian markets rallied hard with Wall Street on Friday as South Korea's ​battered market made a record comeback, stirring hopes that the recent selloff in AI-linked assets may be near an end. The yen was also firmly ‌in the spotlight, holding some distance away from a 40-year trough after suspected coordinated intervention from various authorities, which came ahead of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) rate decision later in the day. Oil prices fell on Friday, with Brent crude futures were down 1.2% at $88.00 per barrel, while U.S. crude dropped more than 2% to $81.82 ??a barrel. A drone ​strike on gas vessels in Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta signalled a potential new front in the ​U.S.-Iran war, raising the prospect of threats to navigation through the Suez Canal, one of the last remaining export routes for Saudi oil.

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday, with chip stocks jumping and Microsoft logging its biggest daily percentage gain in 18 years after the technology giant gave ​a stellar forecast that eased fears about massive spending on AI infrastructure. The S&P 500 climbed 1.66% to end the session ​at 7,437.63 points. The Nasdaq gained 2.78% to 25,122.18 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.19% to 52,208.06 points. Microsoft jumped over 15%, boosting its stock market value by $450 billion, ‌the greatest-ever single-day increase for a company on Wall Street. The tech heavyweight forecast quarterly sales and cloud growth above expectations. It also reported capital expenditures below estimates and said it expects to keep generating cash through its fiscal 2027 that has just begun.

Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks ended a volatile session with modest gains on Thursday, extending their winning streak to a second consecutive session. The Nifty closed above the 24,300 mark, supported by gains in auto, energy and consumer durables stocks, while weakness in private banks and financial shares capped the upside. Technically, the index continues to trade above the key support level of 24,200, indicating that the near-term positive bias remains intact. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 273.55 points or 0.35% to 77,928.15. The Nifty 50 index added 66.95 points or 0.28% to 24,317.15. Over the two trading sessions, the Sensex has gained 1.51%, while the Nifty has advanced 1.38%.