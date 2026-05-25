GIFT Nifty suggests green start for equities amid Hormuz reopening hopes

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty May 2026 futures currently traded 211.00 points higher, suggesting a green opening for the benchmark index today.

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased the petrol prices by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel prices by Rs. 2.71 per litre on Monday, marking the fourth hike in less than two weeks.

With the latest revision, cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices are almost Rs 7.5 per litre since fuel rate revision resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,440.47 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,003.53 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 May 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 32,228.65 crore so far in May (till 22 May 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 70,135.46 crore in April, Rs 122,540.41 crore in March and Rs 6,640.78 crore in February. Global Markets: In Asia, markets traded in the green with Japans Nikkei 225 breaching the 65,000-mark for the first time on Monday, hitting a record high in holiday-thinned week, after reports that the crucial Strait of Hormuz may reopen soon pushed oil prices down and lifted investor sentiment. Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea are closed for public holidays. U.S. markets will also be closed Monday for Memorial Day.

President Donald Trump reportedly said in a social media post that negotiations with Iran were "proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner," adding that he had told his representatives "not to rush into a deal in that time is on [their] side." Oil prices fell more than 5% after Trumps comments, easing pressure on investors. Prices had climbed sharply after the Trump administration imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and Tehran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, one of the worlds most important energy waterways. The West Texas Intermediate futures for July was 4.47% lower at $92.28 per barrel in early Asia trade. Brent crude futures for July fell 4.13% at $99.26 per barrel.

Last week, stocks rose on Friday as Treasury yields eased, resulting in a winning week for Wall Street despite heightened volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 294.04 points, or 0.58%, to end at 50,579.70. The 30-stock index hit an intraday all-time high and posted another record close. The S&P 500 rose 0.37% to settle at 7,473.47. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.19%, ending at 26,343.97. Domestic Market: The key equity indices ended with modest gains on Friday amid positive global cues and hopes of a potential peace agreement between the US and Iran. The Nifty 50 ended above 23,700 mark after touching an intraday high of 23,835.65.

Investor sentiment was supported by Brent crude oil prices easing to around the $105-per-barrel mark from recent highs near $110. The index traded higher for most of the session but pared some gains in late trade amid profit booking at higher levels. Gains were led by private banks and financial stocks, while healthcare and pharma shares witnessed selling pressure. However, overall market sentiment remained cautious amid persistent foreign institutional investor outflows and concerns over inflation and global bond yields. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 231.99 points or 0.31% to 75,415.35. The Nifty 50 index added 64.60 points or 0.27% to 23,719.30.