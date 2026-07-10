GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty July 2026 futures currently traded 31.50 points higher, suggesting a mildly green opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 532.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,057.79 crore in the Indian equity market on 09 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 1,969.17 crore so far in July (till 09 July 2026). This contrasts with their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April.

Global Markets: Asian stocks rose sharply on Friday, led by chip and AI firms as investors brushed ​off concern over the stalled recovery of energy supplies through the critical Strait of Hormuz, with tit-for-tat attacks escalating between the U.S. and ‌Iran. The renewed back-and-forth attacks have further eroded the fragile three-week-old ceasefire, bringing the spotlight back on oil prices and what it could mean for inflation and the global rates outlook. Brent crude futures were set for a 5% rise in the week, their strongest weekly performance since early May. But at $76.03 per barrel, Brent has given up most of the gains it picked up ​when the conflict began at the end of February.

Attention will be on SK Hynix's U.S. market debut later on Friday after the firm priced its American Depositary Receipts at $149 ‌on Thursday, ??raising about $26.5 billion, indicating strong investor appetite to gain exposure in the AI supply chain. The blockbuster offering, which will finance new factories and equipment to meet surging AI chip demand, is set to be the world's second-biggest share sale after SpaceX's , record-breaking IPO last month. Overnight on Wall Street, stocks rose on Thursday, bolstered by a jump in semiconductors and a fall in oil prices, as equity markets tried to recover in spite of renewed U.S.-Iran tensions.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.30% to 26,206.89, while the S&P 500 rose 0.81% to 7,543.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 139.02 points, or 0.27%, to 52,487.41. Domestic Market: Benchmark indices rebounded on Thursday after the previous session's sharp sell-off, supported by broad-based buying and improving global sentiment. The Nifty closed above the 23,950 mark as easing geopolitical concerns after US President Donald Trump said a renewed war with Iran was unlikely. Meanwhile, renewed FII buying in domestic shares, a steady rupee and optimism ahead of the Q1 earnings season lifted investor sentiment. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks. PSU banks and consumer durables stocks led the gains. IT and auto shares, however, remained under pressure.