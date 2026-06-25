GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 42.00 points higher, suggesting a green opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,843.40 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 3,637.26 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 45,505.54 crore so far in June (till 24 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets: Asian markets edged higher on Thursday after strong earnings and outlooks from chip giants Micron and ​Qualcomm helped alleviate some concerns over the red-hot AI rally that has pushed global stocks to record highs. Following the earnings announcement from chip majors, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.5% and 1.9%, respectively. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 29 points, or less than 0.1%. Tech-heavy markets ‌in Japan and South Korea gained in trade after Micron said its customers had committed $22 billion for its memory chips, while Qualcomm stated that it anticipates $15 billion in sales from its data centre business by 2029.

Investor concern that valuations for AI-related companies have become stretched following years of ​gains has weighed on markets in recent days, leading to volatile sessions. Oil prices extended their decline as stranded ‌tankers exited ??the Strait of Hormuz following an initial accord to end the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, easing supply concerns. Brent crude futures dipped 0.5% to $73.34 a barrel, inching closer to pre-war levels. U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell 0.38% to $70.07 a barrel. Easing oil prices may help reduce some inflation pressure but elevated prices are likely to keep the U.S. Federal Reserve under pressure to raise interest rates ​with investors pricing in at ​least one rate increase this ??year.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite pulled back on Wednesday as Micron Technology shares fell, with investors looking ahead to the release of chipmakers earnings after the bell. The tech-heavy index slipped 0.43% to end at 25,476.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.10% to 7,358.22. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 182.06 points, or 0.35%, to end at 51,848.90. Domestic Market: Key equity benchmarks rebounded sharply on Wednesday, with the Sensex rising over 700 points and the Nifty reclaiming the 24,000 mark. The sentiment was supported by easing concerns over interest rate hikes after RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said discussions on rate increases were premature.