GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty May 2026 futures currently traded 56.50 points lower, suggesting a negative opening for the benchmark index today.

Fuel prices rose again on Tuesday, with petrol becoming costlier by 87 paise per litre and diesel by 91 paise per litre, intensifying pressure on households and businesses already grappling with higher transport and logistical costs amid the prolonged conflict in West Asia.

The latest revision comes just days after the Centre raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre across the country, marking the second increase within a week as state-run oil marketing companies battle mounting losses...

Institutional Flows: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,813.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,682.12 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 May 2026, provisional data showed. The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 21,842.13 crore so far in May (till 18 May 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 70,135.46 crore in April, Rs 122,540.41 crore in March and Rs 6,640.78 crore in February. Global Markets: Asia markets traded mixed on Tuesday as oil prices, while elevated, eased slightly following news that President Donald Trump was postponing a scheduled attack on Iran.

Trump said in a social media post that U.S. military leaders were informed to call off a "scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow after requests from the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. "A Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond. This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!, Trump added. However, Trump cautioned that he has informed his military leaders "to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moments notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.

Despite the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, the vital Strait of Hormuz remains closed by Tehran, while the U.S. continues to blockade Iranian ports. On the data front, investors assessed Japans first-quarter GDP data, which showed the economy grew at an annualized 2.1% in the first three months of the year. The growth was sharply higher than the widely reported average estimate of 1.7%, and against the 1.3% in the previous quarter. These figures do not capture the full impact of the Iran war, which started at the end of February. A summit meeting between Japans Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Koreas President Lee Jae Myung later today will also be in focus.

Overnight on Wall Street, the \Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 fell on Monday, bogged down by declines in technology, as traders monitored oil prices and bond yields while awaiting further developments with the conflict in the Middle East. The broad market benchmark dropped 0.07% to end at 7,403.05, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.51% and closed at 26,090.73. It was the second straight day of declines for both indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 159.95 points, or 0.32%, at 49,686.12. Domestic Market: Key equity benchmarks staged a sharp intraday recovery on Monday, with the Sensex rebounding nearly 1,130 points from the days low to close marginally higher, supported by value buying, gains in IT stocks and easing volatility.