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The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 69.50 points higher, suggesting a positive opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,566.03 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,159.48 crore in the Indian equity market on 09 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 41,236.17 crore so far in June (till 09 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded lower on Wednesday after the U.S. launched "self-defense strikes against Iran, in retaliation for the downing of a helicopter a day earlier. Tensions in the Middle East ramped up again on Tuesday evening, after U.S. forces launched strikes against Iran in response to yesterdays downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter, U.S. Central Command said. President Donald Trump had earlier accused Iran of shooting down the helicopter, which he said was patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has not directly claimed responsibility for shooting down the helicopter. However, this latest development threatens the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, and could hinder progress toward a peace deal.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dropped on Tuesday, even as oil prices pulled back, as a surge in chip stocks lost momentum after a one-day rally. The broad market index fell 0.26% to close at 7,386.65, while the Nasdaq Composite moved down 0.97% to 25,678.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 86.10 points, or 0.17%, to end at 50,872.11. Domestic Market: Key equity benchmarks rebounded on Tuesday, supported by lower crude oil prices, positive global cues and strong gains in banking stocks. Brent crude slipped below $93 per barrel as tensions between Israel and Iran eased, helping alleviate concerns over inflation and India's import bill.