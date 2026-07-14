GIFT Nifty suggests muted start for equities as US-Iran conflict continues to escalate

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty July 2026 futures currently traded 10.50 points lower, suggesting a muted opening for the benchmark index today.

Indias retail inflation breached the ​Reserve Banks target for the first time in 17 months, government data showed on Monday, setting ‌the stage for interest rate hikes in an economy at risk from a prolonged West Asia conflict.

The consumer price index rose to 4.38% year-over-year in June, up from 3.93% figure that was recorded in May. Inflation was led by higher fuel and food costs, ​which rose amid Iran war-driven supply disruptions and a delay in seasonal rains.

The year-on-year inflation rate based on the All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of June was 5.32%, Indias Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation said in a Monday release. Transport inflation rose 4.3% in June, quicker than the ​1.75% rise in May. Institutional Flows: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,062.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,171.70 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 July 2026, provisional data showed. The FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 1,510.62 crore so far in July (till 13 July 2026). This contrasts with their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April.

Global Markets: Asian markets edged lower and oil hit a one-month high in early Asian trading on ‌Tuesday after President Donald Trump said the U.S. was reinstating its blockade of Iranian shipping in the Gulf and would collect a 20% fee on cargo traversing the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures climbed 2.6% to $85.50 a barrel, their ??highest since mid-June, as trading resumed in Asia. The latest escalation came after Iran and the U.S. exchanged airstrikes over the weekend. Tehran targeted U.S. facilities in several Gulf countries and declared the Strait of Hormuz closed, though Trump disputed that claim on Sunday, saying the key shipping lane remained open to commercial traffic.

Trump on Saturday ordered airstrikes on Iran after Tehran attacked a commercial vessel transiting the strait. Markets were also rattled by hawkish comments on Monday from Federal Reserve ​Governor Christopher Waller, who said the U.S. central bank may need to raise interest rates "in the near term" if ​coming data show inflation continuing well above the 2% target. Overnight, stocks on Wall ​Street sold off and oil futures surged more than 9% as conflict between the United States and Iran re-ignited, once again ‌throttling the ??flow of goods through the Strait of Hormuz. The S&P 500 lost 0.79% to end the day at 7,515.34, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.55% to finish at 25,873.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled down 138.37 points, or 0.26%, at 52,498.64.

All eyes now are on the U.S. CPI data that is due for release later on Tuesday, followed by comments from Fed Chair Warsh, who will deliver the central bank's semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress. Domestic Market: Benchmark indices recovered from early losses to end marginally higher on Monday, supported by strong buying in IT stocks. The Nifty settled above the 24,200 mark after rebounding from an intraday low of 24,000.20. The Nifty IT index rallied 3.6%, led by a 5.5% jump in TCS, while consumer durables stocks also advanced. In contrast, FMCG and metal shares declined, while broader market indices ended largely flat.