GIFT Nifty suggests muted start for equities; Japanese Yen continues to slide lower

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty July 2026 futures currently traded 36.50 points lower, suggesting a flat opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 243.03 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,791.42 crore in the Indian equity market on 06 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 146.04 crore so far in July (till 06 July 2026). This contrasts with their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded lower on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to the release of minutes from the latest US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Meanwhile, the Japanese ??yen struggled on the weaker side of 162 per dollar in early Asia trade and weakened to nearly its lowest against the British pound since 2007 at 217.09, having slid to a new low overnight. Japan is scheduled to hold an auction of 30-year government bonds on Tuesday. If the auction is weak, government bond yields could rise further and accelerate selling of the yen, a global research house has reportedly said.

Oil edged higher, but gains were limited as traders turned their attention to supply increases and demand prospects after prices hit pre-Iran war levels ​on Monday. The U.S. crude rose 0.54% to $68.92 a barrel and Brent rose to $72.34 per barrel, up 0.49% on the ​day. President Donald Trump ??said on Monday the United States would either reach a deal with Iran or "finish the job," renewing his threat of military action as Tehran projects defiance following the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Overnight on in the US, stocks maintained their positive momentum on Monday following a strong week on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 gained 0.72% to end at 7,537.43, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.12% to 26,121.16 as markets started a new trading week following Fridays U.S. Independence Day holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 155.84 points, or 0.29%, for a record close of 53,055.91. Domestic Market: Benchmark indices extended gains for a fourth straight session on Monday, supported by broad-based buying. Encouraging Q1 business updates, easing crude oil prices, improving monsoon progress and receding geopolitical concerns lifted sentiment. The Nifty closed above the 24,400 mark. Auto, consumer durables, oil & gas and metal stocks led the gains, while IT and PSU bank shares ended lower. Broader market also remained firm, reflecting sustained buying interest.