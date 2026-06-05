GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 16.50 points higher, suggesting a flat opening for the benchmark index today.

All eyes are on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Governor Sanjay Malhotra will unveil the outcome of the latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today, June 5. The announcement comes at a crucial time, with investors closely tracking interest rates, inflation trends, crude oil prices and the outlook for the Indian economy.

The three-day MPC meeting began on June 3 and will conclude on June 5, with the six-member panel reviewing key economic indicators before arriving at its policy decision.

Institutional Flows: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,447.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,360.14 crore in the Indian equity market on 04 June 2026, provisional data showed. The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 22,338.22 crore so far in June (till 03 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March. Global Markets: Asian markets traded lower on Friday, dragged lower by the overnight slump in key Wall Street tech names. Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied to a fresh all-time high, while the Nasdaq Composite underperformed as investors appeared to rotate out of chip names in favor of non-tech stocks.

The 30-stock Dow jumped 874.86 points, or 1.73%, to close at a record 51,561.93. The Nasdaq lost 0.09% and ended at 26,830.96, while the S&P 500 rose 0.41% to 7,584.31. The rotation was sparked by a sell-off in Broadcom that led investors to pare exposure to AI-linked stocks. The chipmaker slid more than 12% after its fiscal second-quarter revenue missed estimates. Chip names, which led the latest leg higher in the markets rally to record levels, fell broadly. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) lost more than 1%. Arm Holdings shed more than 4%, while Micron Technology fell close to 8%.

Stocks also came under pressure on Middle East worries. Mixed messages have emerged recently out of negotiations to end the war, which has upset global markets and caused oil and gasoline prices to spike. Domestic Market: The benchmark indices ended marginally higher on Thursday after a volatile session marked by sharp swings on weekly Sensex F&O expiry. Sentiment remained cautious amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and continued foreign institutional investor (FII) selling. However, reports that the government may remove taxes on foreign portfolio investments in government securities provided support to the market. Investors also stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on 5 June 2026. Market participants are awaiting the central bank's guidance on interest rates, inflation, growth and liquidity.