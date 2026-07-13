GIFT Nifty suggests negative start for equities on D-Street

The GIFT Nifty July 2026 futures currently traded 189 points lower, suggesting a negative opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,603.72 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,019 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 4,572.89 crore so far in July (till 10 July 2026). This contrasts with their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded lower on Monday after surrendering early gains as investors remained cautious amid renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Investor sentiment weakened after Iran and the United States exchanged airstrikes over the weekend. Tehran claimed it had targeted U.S. military facilities across multiple Gulf countries and announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. However, U.S. President Donald Trump rejected the claim on Sunday, stating that the strategic waterway remained open to commercial shipping. In South Korea, shares of SK Hynix fell 5% after the chipmaker's stock had surged 13% during its Nasdaq debut, prompting investors to book profits.

In US, Wall Street ended higher on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.29% to close at 52,637.01, the S&P 500 rose 0.42% to 7,575.39, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.29% to finish at 26,281.61. Investors are also gearing up for a busy U.S. earnings week, with several major financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, scheduled to report quarterly results. Earnings from Netflix, Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth are also expected to be closely watched for clues on corporate performance and the broader economic outlook. Domestic Market: Benchmark equity indices rallied sharply on Friday, with the Nifty closing above the 24,200 mark, supported by broad-based buying across sectors. Investor sentiment was further lifted by positive global cues as concerns over a broader Middle East conflict eased. Lower crude oil prices, a firmer rupee and a decline in the India VIX added to the positive momentum.